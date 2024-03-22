Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner

SUKKUR - Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi Thursday said that no compromise is be­ing made on quality of essential items across the division. While reviewing performance of Price Magistrates at his office, the Commissioner urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the division and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations, said Abbasi. The district administration has inten­sified price control measures and raids are being conducted on daily basis, he added.

Abbasi advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering.