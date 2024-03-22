Rana Sikandar announces scholarship to 10 students of Govt APWA College every year

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced for scholarship to 10 students of Government APWA College ev­ery year from his own pocket, saying that he is making a comprehensive transport policy for the education of girls, which will facilitate the transportation of girls. He said that to encourage the education of girls, he will give scholarship to 10 girls on an annual basis. The Education Minister said that every year they are bringing a plan to bring 1 million out of school children to schools while a strategy is also being pre­pared to make schools self-sustainable. He expressed these views while address­ing the elaborate ceremonies in connec­tion with plantation in Government APWA College and Government Pilot School and talking to the media. He expressed his de­termination to make Punjab 100% literate as well as green and said that plantation is as important as education. Our target is to plant 1 million saplings in government schools. In this regard, we have to create interest in plantations among our genera­tion and make them aware of the benefits of plants. The education minister further said that we have to fight air quality in­dex and combat global warming by plant­ing trees while speeding up work on cli­mate change policy. Rana Sikandar Hayat also indicated to self-monitor the plants planted by his own hands and instruct­ed the teachers to inculcate the habit of planting in the students towards garden­ing, saying that the habit of gardening will create a sense of responsibility in the chil­dren. Answering questions from media representatives, the Education Minister further said that the government will em­power school councils to improve schools and enable teachers, communities and principals to work together to solve school problems. Meanwhile, The Metro­politan Corporation Lahore has sprung into action against illegal constructions. According to details, on the directive of DC Lahore and Administrator Metropoli­tan Corporation RafiaHaider, the Planning Wing took action. Under the supervision of Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, Metropolitan Officer Planning Saleem Ahmed and Zone Officer Mahwish conducted field opera­tions. DC Lahore RafiaHaider informed that an illegally constructed building has been demolished in the Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone. The construction was carried out contrary to the approved plans. Residential plans were approved, but construction of a com­mercial building was underway.