Reforming Pakistan

Fortunately, PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday by the National Assembly. He secured 201 votes compared to Omar Ayub, who only received 92 votes. Shehbaz’s double tenure as Prime Minister is a stroke of luck for Pakistan. This should not be seen as adversity but as an opportunity to navigate the country out of its existing crisis. His strength must not be misconstrued as weakness. Shehbaz can prove himself to be a better Prime Minister by implementing effective and productive measures for the well-being of Pakistan.
Undoubtedly, Pakistan is facing severe challenges including abject poverty, rampant corruption, soaring inflation, and escalating terrorism. The foremost task for the new government is to implement constructive measures to alleviate these dire circumstances. Prioritising national stability over political vendettas is imperative.
Furthermore, Shehbaz must address the strong opposition through fair and constructive dialogue, focusing on both economic and political reforms. This entails acknowledging and accommodating the legitimate demands and resolutions of the opposition.
One of the most pressing obstacles is implementing substantial economic reforms to improve the economy. The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities such as sugar, flour, and fuel disproportionately burden the poor. Hoarding, adulteration, and black marketing are exacerbating the situation. Ensuring access to essential goods for the economically disadvantaged should be a priority, especially during Ramadan. Additionally, the new government must utilise IMF funds judiciously.
Secondly, the issue of missing persons in Balochistan demands immediate attention to alleviate the suffering of the Baloch people. The previous interim government’s neglect of this issue underscored the injustice faced by the Baloch community. Shehbaz can earn the trust and support of the Baloch by addressing this long-standing problem.
Thirdly, the government must tackle the crises of unemployment and education, particularly in Balochistan where youth face extreme frustration and financial constraints. Illiteracy rates are alarmingly high, depriving children of basic education. Providing ample employment opportunities and scholarships to deserving students is crucial. Moreover, Pakistan must demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians facing brutalities inflicted by Israel. It is incumbent upon Pakistani leaders, motivated by Islamic values and humanity, to provide food and medical assistance to alleviate their suffering.
Another area that demands the attention of the government is healthcare. It should be a priority for the Shehbaz government, with increased budget allocations for hospitals and medical clinics. Balochistan, where access to healthcare is limited, deserves special attention in this matter.
Addressing these critical issues is imperative for the Shehbaz government to improve the prevailing circumstances and uplift the nation.
IRFAN KHAN TAREEN,
Pishin.