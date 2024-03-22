Reforming Pakistan

Fortunately, PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday by the National Assembly. He secured 201 votes compared to Omar Ayub, who only received 92 votes. Shehbaz’s double tenure as Prime Minister is a stroke of luck for Pakistan. This should not be seen as adversity but as an oppor­tunity to navigate the country out of its existing crisis. His strength must not be misconstrued as weakness. Shehbaz can prove him­self to be a better Prime Minister by implementing effective and pro­ductive measures for the well-be­ing of Pakistan.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan is facing severe challenges including abject poverty, rampant corruption, soar­ing inflation, and escalating ter­rorism. The foremost task for the new government is to implement constructive measures to alleviate these dire circumstances. Prioritis­ing national stability over political vendettas is imperative.

Furthermore, Shehbaz must address the strong opposition through fair and constructive dia­logue, focusing on both economic and political reforms. This entails acknowledging and accommodat­ing the legitimate demands and resolutions of the opposition.

One of the most pressing ob­stacles is implementing substan­tial economic reforms to improve the economy. The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities such as sugar, flour, and fuel dis­proportionately burden the poor. Hoarding, adulteration, and black marketing are exacerbating the sit­uation. Ensuring access to essen­tial goods for the economically dis­advantaged should be a priority, especially during Ramadan. Addi­tionally, the new government must utilise IMF funds judiciously.

Secondly, the issue of missing persons in Balochistan demands immediate attention to alleviate the suffering of the Baloch peo­ple. The previous interim govern­ment’s neglect of this issue under­scored the injustice faced by the Baloch community. Shehbaz can earn the trust and support of the Baloch by addressing this long-standing problem.

Thirdly, the government must tackle the crises of unemployment and education, particularly in Balo­chistan where youth face extreme frustration and financial con­straints. Illiteracy rates are alarm­ingly high, depriving children of basic education. Providing ample employment opportunities and scholarships to deserving students is crucial. Moreover, Pakistan must demonstrate solidarity with Pales­tinians facing brutalities inflicted by Israel. It is incumbent upon Pak­istani leaders, motivated by Islam­ic values and humanity, to provide food and medical assistance to alle­viate their suffering.

Another area that demands the attention of the government is healthcare. It should be a priority for the Shehbaz government, with increased budget allocations for hospitals and medical clinics. Balo­chistan, where access to healthcare is limited, deserves special atten­tion in this matter.

Addressing these critical issues is imperative for the Shehbaz govern­ment to improve the prevailing cir­cumstances and uplift the nation.

IRFAN KHAN TAREEN,

Pishin.