Robber killed in firing of accomplices: Police

GUJRANWALA - An under custody notorious robber was killed in firing of accomplices during attempt to free him from police custody. According to details, the police was taking the under custody accused for recovery of the looted valuables when his accomplices ambushed police party at Aziz Cross Fly Over, in Dhaley police station jurisdiction, Gujranwala. As a result of firing, the under custody accused identified as Abu Baqar was killed and attackers sped the scene after retaliatory action of police. The killed accused had killed a man in presence of his wife. The body was shifted to hospital and police started search for his fled accomplices.