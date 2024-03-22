Friday, March 22, 2024
Robber killed in firing of accomplices: Police

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRANWALA  -  An under custody notorious robber was killed in firing of accomplices during attempt to free him from police custody. According to details, the po­lice was taking the under custody accused for re­covery of the looted valuables when his accomplic­es ambushed police party at Aziz Cross Fly Over, in Dhaley police station jurisdiction, Gujranwala. As a result of firing, the under custody accused iden­tified as Abu Baqar was killed and attackers sped the scene after retaliatory action of police. The killed accused had killed a man in presence of his wife. The body was shifted to hospital and police started search for his fled accomplices.

Agencies

