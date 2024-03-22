Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 1 paisa

Rupee gains 1 paisa
APP
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Paki­stani rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.3 and Rs281.05, re­spectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.83 to close at Rs304.18 as against the last day closing of Rs302.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen surged by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of Rs2.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs355.88 compared to the last closing of Rs353.80. The Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.80 and the Saudi Riyal re­mained stagnant at Rs74.23.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024