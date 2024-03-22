Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes

KYIV - Russia fired more than 30 missiles at Kyiv early Thursday, the largest attack on the Ukrainian capi­tal in weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retribution for escalating strikes on Rus­sia’s border regions. Ukrainian President Volody­myr Zelensky called on the West to deliver air de­fence systems after the attacks, which wounded 17 in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 31 Russian missiles fired towards Kyiv. “Such terror continues every day and night,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post Thursday. “It is possible to put an end to it through global unity... Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other lead­ing world systems,” he said. “This protection is re­quired in Ukraine now. From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region. This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate suf­ficient political will.” For weeks a vital $60 billion US military aid package for Ukraine has been blocked in Congress amid domestic political arguments.

Meanwhile, Russian army says captured another village in eastern Ukraine Moscow said Thursday that it had captured another village in east Ukraine, around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the city of Avdiivka, which fell to Russian forces last month.

It was the second village west of Avdiivka that Moscow claimed to have seized this week, with Russia seeing some recent successes on the battle­field as Kyiv suffers from a shortage of ammunition. “The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Tonenke,” Russia’s defence ministry said in its daily briefing, naming a small village along a river with several streets. Russia seized Avdiivka last month after one of the bloodiest battles in the two-year conflict, which Moscow touted as a turning point.

The claim came as Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv early Thursday, with Ukraine saying Moscow had sent more than 30 missiles on its capital. Russia’s defence ministry said it had used “high-precision weapons” including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles on “command centres” of the Ukrai­nian armed forces. The attack came after President Vladimir Putin vowed that Moscow would respond to an escalation in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s border regions. The defence ministry said Russian units “continue to carry out measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups” into the border region of Belgorod.

Russia’s border regions have been hit by in­creased Ukrainian shelling in recent days as well as incursions by anti-Kremlin fighters on Kyiv’s side.