Friday, March 22, 2024
Sanam Javed challenges rejection of nomination papers for Senate polls

Nomination papers of Aseefa Bhutto accepted

Sanam Javed challenges rejection of nomination papers for Senate polls
Agencies
March 22, 2024
LAHORE/NAWABSHAH  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan on Thursday challenged the rejection of her nomination papers for the Senate elections, in the appellate tribunal. Sanam Javed, through her appeal, submitted that the returning offi­cer rejected her nomi­nation papers contrary to the law. She argued that her nomination papers were rejected based on the objection of concealing a plot, which she stated was unfounded as she does not possess any such property. She pleaded with the tribunal to al­low her to contest the election after accepting her nomination papers. 

On March 19, Provin­cial Election Commis­sioner Punjab Aijaz An­war Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected the nomination papers of Sanam Javed Khan for women-reserved seats.

Meanwhile, the nomi­nation papers of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to con­test the election on the vacated seat of National Assembly 207 have been accepted. Farooq H. Naik appeared before Re­turning Officer Sher Ali Jamali on behalf of the Pakistan People’s Party.

