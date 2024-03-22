Friday, March 22, 2024
Saplings planted to mark International Day of Forests

STAFF REPORT
March 22, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in line with the Punjab chief minister’s vision of ‘Plant For Pakistan’, planted saplings at the PFA headquarters to mark the International Day of Forests. The PFA officers, in­cluding all ADGs and directors, planted trees to raise awareness about pro­tecting forests and combat environmental and global challenges. On the di­rections of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, all employees of the authority would plant trees in their offices, homes and surroundings as well as encourage the public to tree plantation also. PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that PFA will ensure the geotagging of trees that would be planted across the province of Punjab while geotagging will be done with the help of a mobile application launched by the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

