Sargodha commissioner chairs DDC meeting

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday chaired a meeting of the divisional development committee (DDC), in which necessary approval was given for essen­tial revisions in the estimates of 14 development schemes of four different departments. These schemes include: 4 of Public Health Engineering, 8 of Highways, and 1 each of Local Government and Buildings Department. The commissioner directed immediate implementation of such public welfare development projects and emphasised ensuring transparency at all costs while maintaining high construction standards without any compromise. He instructed for alternative traffic arrangements and consideration of civic rights during the main­tenance and improvement of roads minimising the difficulties for travelers. Officers of the relevant departments would be responsible for implement­ing development programmes in all districts.