SC accepts review petition of Qasmi in PTV recovery case

ISLAMABAD - The court said that there was no proof of cor­ruption and nepotism against the accused, and there was also no evidence of loss worth Rs190 million to state run TV channel thus the decision for the recov­ery from the respon­dents was not legal.

A three member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. The court also abolished the ban on appointment of Ata ul Haq Qasmi as director in fu­ture. The court said that the lawyer of PTV has ad­mitted that the assess­ment of the said loss was not correct. Earlier during hearing, Qasmi’s lawyer adopted the stance that this case couldn’t be made in SC under section-III of article 184 of constitution. He said that his client has been associated with po­etry and literature for last fifty years. Fawad Hassan Fawad said that the ob­servations of court about him in the judgment was against the facts.