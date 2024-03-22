SCCI launches campaign for economic progress

PESHAWAR - Preparations are underway for a business conference themed “Watan Kay Maimar – Tajir Aur Sanatkar [traders and industrialists – builders of the nation]” under the auspices of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), scheduled for the second week of May.
A promotional campaign for the conference was formally launched with billboards and banners installed across the city. These visuals convey concerns about the apparent lag in progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning why the province, rich in resources, lags behind in development and why its traders, industrialists, and highly qualified youth face challenges.
Fuad Ishaq, president of the SCCI, chaired a meeting at the chamber house to review arrangements for the conference. He highlighted the abundant natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but emphasized the difficulties faced by businessmen in the province, attributing them to a lack of attention from relevant authorities.
The SCCI chief stressed the need for attention from political leaders and government representatives, inviting them to participate in the upcoming conference. He expressed optimism that the event would facilitate the crafting of a joint economic roadmap to propel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards economic prosperity, emphasizing that job opportunities for youth hinge upon the flourishing of business, industries, and trade in the province.