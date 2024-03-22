SCCI launches campaign for economic progress

PESHAWAR - Preparations are underway for a business conference themed “Watan Kay Maimar – Tajir Aur Sanatkar [traders and industrial­ists – builders of the nation]” un­der the auspices of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (SCCI), scheduled for the sec­ond week of May.

A promotional campaign for the conference was formally launched with billboards and banners in­stalled across the city. These vis­uals convey concerns about the apparent lag in progress in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning why the province, rich in resourc­es, lags behind in development and why its traders, industrialists, and highly qualified youth face challenges.

Fuad Ishaq, president of the SCCI, chaired a meeting at the cham­ber house to review arrangements for the conference. He highlighted the abundant natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but empha­sized the difficulties faced by busi­nessmen in the province, attribut­ing them to a lack of attention from relevant authorities.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for attention from political lead­ers and government representa­tives, inviting them to participate in the upcoming conference. He expressed optimism that the event would facilitate the crafting of a joint economic roadmap to pro­pel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards economic prosperity, emphasizing that job opportunities for youth hinge upon the flourishing of busi­ness, industries, and trade in the province.