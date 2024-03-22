Security forces kill two terrorists in Panjgur operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed two terrorists and injured two others in an operation in Ba­lochistan’s Panjgur district, said the media wing of the military.

The ISPR said that on Wednesday night, the se­curity forces conducted an intelligence-based op­eration in District Panjgur in Balochistan. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly terrorist Chakar Liaquat was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured,” said the military in a statement on Thursday.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities. Saniti­zation operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Sepoy Bihar Khan, resident of district DG Khan and Sepoy Imran Ali, resident of district Kherpur, who em­braced martyrdom while fighting terrorists at a Gwadar Port colony a day earlier, was offered in Gwadar. High officials from Pakistan Army, Pa­kistan Navy, Balochistan police and representa­tives of civil society attended the funeral prayer. Later, the coffins of the martyrs were dispatched to their respective hometowns to be buried with full military honour. The Pakistan Army stands with the nation and is determined to frustrate any effort to sabotage peace in the province. The Armed Forces have vowed to continue fighting against terrorism till it is eradicated completely.