Sialkot DC for nationwide tree plantation drive on World Forestry Day

Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain urged every cit­izen to plant trees to com­bat environmental chal­lenges. In a seminar held at Government Jinnah Islamia College, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain emphasised the urgent need for nationwide tree plantation efforts to tackle environmental pol­lution and extreme weath­er changes. Joined by Prin­cipal Prof Mujahid Bukhari and Green Pakistan Cham­pion Ashfaq Nazar, the call to prioritise tree planting over flag-raising on Paki­stan Day resonated strong­ly. Prominent figures like MPA Tariq Subhani and Ad­visor Provincial Ombuds­man Punjab Capt (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan echoed the sentiment, stressing the collective responsibility to make the country greener. The event culminated in a collective tree planting ses­sion, followed by a prayer for the nation’s security and stability.

Our Staff Reporter

