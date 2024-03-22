Sialkot DC for nationwide tree plantation drive on World Forestry Day

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain urged every citizen to plant trees to combat environmental challenges. In a seminar held at Government Jinnah Islamia College, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain emphasised the urgent need for nationwide tree plantation efforts to tackle environmental pollution and extreme weather changes. Joined by Principal Prof Mujahid Bukhari and Green Pakistan Champion Ashfaq Nazar, the call to prioritise tree planting over flag-raising on Pakistan Day resonated strongly. Prominent figures like MPA Tariq Subhani and Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Capt (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan echoed the sentiment, stressing the collective responsibility to make the country greener. The event culminated in a collective tree planting session, followed by a prayer for the nation’s security and stability.