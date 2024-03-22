Sindh govt decides to draft policy for utilising Thar’s Coal for gasification

KARACHI - Sindh Government has decided to prepare draft policy in rela­tion to make Liquid Gas and Fer­tilizer from Thar’s Coal through which a foreign exchange worth US dollars 500 million could be saved annually. This was in­formed in a meeting of Sindh Coal Authority held here at the office of Energy department un­der the chair of provincial Min­ister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that sample of the Coal exca­vated from Thar was checked up from South Asian Labora­tory which has declared it fit for utilizing it for gasification. The meeting was told that as a result of gas production from coal, country can save about 500 million dollars in foreign exchange annually.

The DG Sindh Coal Author­ity Haq Nawaz Shar and Con­sultant Dr Fareed A Malik told the meeting that if we build an energy system from Thar’s 175 billion tons of coal reserves, the energy import bill can be reduced by 50%, while green Pollution can also be avoided with coal technology.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said provincial government has decided to draft policy in that regard and he will per­sonally hold meeting with Federal Energy Minister to discuss the matter so that project could be materialised. The meeting was attended by Chairman Planing and Devel­opment Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Energy Musa­dik Ahmed Khan, DG Sindh Coal Authority, Consultant and others officers.