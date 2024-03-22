SJC’s Revamp

In decisions taken as per the rule of majority, the one or few dissenting voices might still have a valid or help­ful point to offer. Such is the case with the Supreme Ju­dicial Council’s (SJC) decision to dismiss ex-judge Mazhar Naqvi. Approved by the President of Pakistan, the decision will see its implementation. But the note of dissent com­ing from Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi calls for revamps in the procedures of SJC. The council’s pick and choose of which enquiries to proceed with and which to drop re­quires more transparency.

For now, it is the prerogative of the Chief Justice and the Chairman of the council to call SJC’s sessions for discussion or hearing. Also, a pertinent question on whether enquiry can be carried out against a retired judge or a judge who resigned must be incorporated in the Procedures of Enqui­ry of the Council. This is a matter of judiciary’s sanctity and due regard for justices who serve in the highest court of the country. For people who are the guardians of justice, the internal regulatory and accountability frameworks need to be much more lucid. This is one of the biggest chal­lenges for the Chief Justice because the Council has long been residing in unnecessary controversy. Normalcy must be restored to the SJC and that too on pure legal and con­stitutional basis. There is no room for delay and for let­ting the procedures languish with yet another controver­sy. The Supreme Court needs to step beyond reproach and actively bring the internal house in order. The Chief Justice should see to it as a priority that SJC’s procedural changes correspond to a tight seal mechanism where biases, of any nature, cannot penetrate to undermine justice.

The improper conduct of judges back then, as remarked by the Chief Justice himself in the Bhutto reference, pleads the case for reforms in the Supreme Judicial Coun­cil, so that the seat of justice is not scarred by frequent de­partures to injustice.