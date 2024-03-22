Sustainable agri development linked to quality seeds: Experts

Pakistan desperately needs to establish an organised seed system to ensure equitable access to high-quality seeds for all farmers to put the agriculture sector on a sustainable development trajectory.

"The foundation of a prosperous agriculture sector is based on the quality of seed used as it plays a vital role in determining the output of a crop more than any other factor like crop management, input application, and weather conditions," notes Nurullah, a senior scientific officer at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

"Even with the best machinery, crop care, and inputs, the low-yield potential of seed will not result in high yields. The primary cause of low yields in Pakistan is attributed to poor-quality seeds. As a result, small farmers are the ones who bear the brunt of it."

He said good quality seed could level the playing field in agriculture by providing small farmers with the opportunity to achieve results similar to those of larger farmers.

He said lack of access to quality seeds had hampered agricultural productivity and thwarted the potential of Pakistan's farming community. "Recognising the pivotal role of seeds in agricultural development, the government should underscore the need for a structured approach to seed production, distribution, and quality control."

Nurullah suggested a network of certified seed producers should be established to ensure the availability of reliable seeds tailored to the diverse agro-climatic conditions prevalent in different regions of Pakistan. "This move will empower farmers with access to a wide range of high-yielding and disease-resistant seed varieties, thereby bolstering crop yields and improving livelihoods."

"The organised seed system will also prioritise the development and dissemination of improved seed varieties through research and innovation. Collaborations between agricultural research institutions, private seed companies, and farmer associations should be fostered to accelerate the breeding and adoption of high-performing crop varieties tailored to local agro-ecological conditions," he said.

Muhammad Aslam, a small-scale farmer from rural Punjab, said implementing an organised seed system in Pakistan could be a game-changer. "We've struggled with unreliable seed sources for too long, often leading to disappointing yields and financial losses. With a structured seed system in place, we can access quality seeds tailored to our specific needs and local conditions. This means improved crop yields, better resistance to pests and diseases, and ultimately, higher incomes for farmers. It's not just about seeds; it's about empowering farmers with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in an increasingly challenging agricultural landscape," he said.