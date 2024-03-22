Temir Sariev keen to enhance Pak-Kyrgyz trade

LAHORE - Kyrgyzstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President Temir Sariev has shown keen interest to further enhance trade volume between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan particularly in key sectors of pharmaceuticals, textiles, sports goods, food and surgical products.

He was talking to the visiting trade delegation of Pakistan led by Meher Kashif Younis, an honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan, during their visit to the chamber, according to Meher’s spokes­man here Thursday. President of Kyr­gyzstan Trade House in Pakistan Dr Shahid Hassan was also present.

Temir Sariev underscored the poten­tial for mutually beneficial partnerships and economic growth. He said, “Our proactive stance signals a promising opportunity for enhanced collabora­tion, fostering economic development. With a clear focus on these strategic sectors, there is ample room for ex­panding trade ties, capitalizing on each country’s comparative advantages, and meeting the evolving demands of global markets.”Our dedication to promote closer economic ties holds well for fu­ture trade relations, as both the coun­tries seek to harness their respective strengths and drive sustainable growth.”

Temir Sariev said:” By leveraging syn­ergies and exploring new avenues for cooperation, we can unlock untapped opportunities, create value, and con­tribute to shared prosperity”. He said Kyrgyz government’s initiative was a testament to the importance of dia­logue, partnership, and collaboration in today’s interconnected world. He said as they work together to overcome challenges and seize opportunities, the potential for mutually beneficial outcomes was vast. Through proactive engagement and concerted efforts, he added, both sides could build a stron­ger foundation for trade and invest­ment, paving the way for increased prosperity and welfare for their people.

Leader of Pak delegation Meher Kashif Younis briefly, speaking on the occasion, said Sariev’s vision for deepening eco­nomic ties reflected a forward-looking approach that prioritized innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. “By align­ing our interests and objectives, we can chart a course towards a more prosper­ous and interconnected future.” He said, with Sariev’s leadership and commit­ment, the prospect of expanding trade held great promise, driving economic growth and fostering closer ties between the people. “Let us seize the opportuni­ties and realize our shared aspirations for a brighter tomorrow,” he concluded