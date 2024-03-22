Treasury stages rare boycott of house’s proceedings

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed disor­der and a rare boycott of House proceedings by the treasury members who objected to the place­ment of PTI founder Imran Khan’s portrait on the opposition benches. As the discussion on the provincial budget commenced, Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan made a symbolic gesture by placing a picture of Imran Khan beside him. This action was reflective of an earlier such move by Leader of the House Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, who had placed pictures of late Kalsoom Nawaz and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif beside them during their speeches on the floor of the House.

Speaking on a point of order, the treasury mem­bers Malik Muhammad Waheed and Bilal Yasin drew the attention of Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanter to the portrait of PTI founder placed on the opposition benches. They pleaded that a portrait of a person who has been convicted by the court and was still in jail was not allowed to be brought in the House under the rules. The deputy speaker reject­ed their point of order citing Assembly rules of pro­cedure according to which no member could speak on a point of order during the debate on provincial budget. He did not ask the Opposition leader to re­move Khan’s picture lying just in front of him. The chair maintained that point of orders should be avoided to hold the budget debate, but government members continued with their protest which also caused disruption in House proceedings.

Eventually, they walked out of the House as some other fellow members also left their seats. Some treasury members, however, remained seated showing disagreement with the protesting mem­bers. This was followed by sloganeering and heck­ling from the two sides. Unable to maintain order in the House, the speaker adjourned the sitting for ten minutes. When the House reassembled after the short break, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman clarified that treasury members had not staged any walk out. The government members who had earlier lodged a protest over the issue did not press their point any more after their return. It seemed that government members themselves resolved this issue by deciding not to agitate this point and let the Opposition leader speak on the budget estimates. However, the PTV cameras did not show Khan’s picture on the Assembly screen in later part of the House proceedings.

Taking part in the budget debate, Malik Ahmed Khan Bachar criticized the government for various allocations made in the budget for different sec­tors. He told the House that allocation for the mi­norities was not proportionate to their population. He said that even this allocation of the budget was likely to be spent at the discretion of the chief min­ister. He suggested the restoration of health cards as conceived by the previous PTI government. He lauded the government’s initiative of allocating funds and facilities like day centers but pointed out that working women have been totally ignored in the budget. Ahmed Khan Bhachar demanded to allocate 15 percent of the overall development budget for the youth to impart skilled educa­tion. Opposition mem­ber Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani while participating in the discussion said that stressed the need for al­location of more funds to provide medical facili­ties in south Punjab.