Trees vital for ensuring healthy environment: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that as water is important for humans in the same way trees are important for ensuring healthy environment. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, she said that it is a responsibility of every citizen to plant one sapling today to mark World Forest Day in an appropriate way. She said that tree plantation campaign has been started across the province as per the direc­tion of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She further said that plant­ing one sapling today would yield positive results in future for coming generations. Azma Bukhari said, “Air Quality Index of Lahore has already increased to alarming level and planting saplings is the only cheapest way to deal with environmental pol­lution.” Meanwhile, Punjab Agricul­ture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that tree plantation campaign was inevitable to reduce environmental pollution. He said this while planting a sapling at Lib­erty Chowk here. He said that Pun­jab would be made ‘Sarsabz’ as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said that during current year, 1.1 million plants would be planted under urban forestation in Lahore. Syed Ashiq Kirmani also distributed informa­tive material related to dif­ferent types of plants and tree plantation among the people. He said that it was essential to increase the number of trees to deal with challenges of global warm­ing. He said that the incumbent gov­ernment had started tree plantation drive to reduce environmental pollu­tion and entire government machinery was participating in it. People from dif­ferent walks of life must participate in this campaign so that coming genera­tions could be provided neat and clean living environment, he added.