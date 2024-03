ISLAMABAD - Renowned music com­poser, Khawaja Khur­shid Anwar was remem­bered on the occasion of his 111th birth anniver­sary on Thursday. Born on March 21, 1912, he was widely credited for his music for over 200 films. Khawaja Khurshid composed music for sev­eral famous movies in­cluding Intazar.