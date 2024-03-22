Friday, March 22, 2024
Two injured as dacoits spray ambulance with bullets in Shikarpur

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR  -  Unidentified dacoits opened fire at an ambulance in Shikarpur on Thursday injuring driver and an attendant of the patient while it was rushing to hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The attack caused delay in shifting the patient to the hospital who later died before he was given any medical aid. According to victims, the dacoits set up a picket at Sukkur-Shikarpur main road near Lakhi Ghulam Shah and started looting ve­hicles. After seeing dacoits picket, the ambulance driver tried to zip past the scene.

But he was not that lucky as the dacoits opened firing at the ambulance. Resultantly, the driver and patient’s attendant got serious injuries. After the fir­ing, the dacoits also looted mobile phones and cash from the victims. Later, the patient and the injured driver were rushed to Sukkur hospital in critical con­dition. However, the patient, police constable Abdul Khaliq, died before reaching the hospital. Robbery and dacoity cases are on the rise in interior Sindh and police have miserably failed to bring it down.

