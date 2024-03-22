Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

At least two soldiers of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in Dera Ismail Khan suicide attack.

According to Inter-Services-Public-Relations, two security personnel embraced martyrdom as a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.

In a statement, the ISPR said such sacrifices of our brave soldiers including Naib Subedar Yasir Shakil and Sipoy Tahir Naveed further strengthen our resolve in the war on terrorism. It said that the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to justice.

Yesterday, security forces gunned down most wanted terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Panjgur.

According to Army’s media wing, armed forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur and killed Chakar Liaquat, a wanted terrorist while two others sustained injuries.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist acts in the area,” the ISPR said.

In a separate incident, the security forces killed a high-value target identified as terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan among the eight other terrorists during an Intelligence Operation (IBO) conducted on the night of March 17 and 18th in North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including Terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan were killed during the operation.

The terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on the security forces post in Mir Ali on March 16 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.