UN passes resolution promoting safe, secure AI for sustainable development

The UN General Assembly endorsed a resolution Thursday that is designed to promote safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence for sustainable development.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the US, was adopted by overwhelming consensus with all 193 member states voting in favor of the resolution.

It aims to “bridge the artificial intelligence and other digital divides between and within countries," while also promoting "safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems to accelerate progress towards the full realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

It further encourages all member states, as well as other multi-stakeholders, private sector, international and regional organizations, civil society and media institutions from all regions and countries, "to develop and support regulatory and governance approaches and frameworks related to safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems."

At a news conference, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said: "This resolution reaffirms that we must focus on capacity building and close the digital divides within in between countries so that everyone can benefit from AI."

"This resolution was a massive step toward expanding these benefits and creating even more of them toward building and deploying AI systems that save lives and in poverty, protect our planet and create a safer, more equitable world," she added.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: "This resolution, proposed by the United States and co-sponsored by more than 100 countries, is a historic step in fostering safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems."

He noted that it outlines a framework for global collaboration on AI, emphasizing the need for fair access, risk management, privacy protection, prevention of misuse and mitigation of bias and discrimination.

Sullivan pledged to "continue to strengthen international cooperation and respond to the far-reaching implications of AI."