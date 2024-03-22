UN Security Council to vote Friday on US draft resolution for Gaza

A US draft resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza linked to the release of all hostages will be put to a vote early Friday at the UN Security Council.

The draft resolution, which the US has been negotiating for some time, condemns all forms of terrorism and commends efforts led by Egypt and Qatar.

In the document, a copy of which was obtained by Anadolu, the importance of turning the cease-fire into a sustainable one is emphasized, stating that "Hamas and other terrorist and armed extremist groups in Gaza do not stand for the dignity or self-determination of the Palestinian people." It also notes that "Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by numerous Member States."

It notes that Gaza is part of the territories occupied in 1967 and expresses support for a two-state solution.

“The Security Council determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, and alleviate humanitarian suffering and towards that end unequivocally supports ongoing international diplomatic efforts to secure such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages,” it says.

The statement underscores the need to view the cease-fire as an opportunity to create conditions for a more sustainable cessation of hostilities and calls for increased diplomatic efforts in this regard.

It further calls on all parties to adhere to international law and international humanitarian law, protect civilians, preserve civilian infrastructure, and ensure humanitarian access.

The draft resolution opposes the forced displacement of civilians in Gaza, stating that it would violate international law, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The elected 10 members of the Security Council are also preparing a draft resolution on the situation in Gaza.

Known as the "E-10" draft resolution, it calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The draft resolution also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages as well as the expansion of humanitarian aid distribution and the removal of obstacles to it.

France, which has been convening closed-door sessions of the Security Council for the past two weeks on Gaza, is also preparing a draft resolution.

The French resolution is expected to focus on a permanent cease-fire later on.