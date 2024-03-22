Friday, March 22, 2024
US calls for immediate ceasefire as Gaza death toll nears 32,000

Agencies
March 22, 2024
CAIRO  -  Government ministers from five Arab countries met Thursday in Cairo with a Palestinian official to discuss the Gaza war, Egypt’s foreign ministry said, ahead of talks with the US top diplomat.

In a joint statement released by Egypt’s foreign ministry, the ministers called for “a comprehensive and im­mediate ceasefire” and the “opening of all cross­ings between Israel and the Gaza Strip,” where aid has only trickled in and the United Nations has repeatedly warned of imminent famine.

The meeting was at­tended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, as well as the Emirati minister of international cooperation and the Pal­estinian Authority minis­ter for civilian affairs, the ministry said.

The Arab officials also reiterated their “rejection of any at­tempt to displace the Palestinians from their lands,” as a looming Is­raeli ground invasion of Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah has raised fears for the 1.5 million mostly displaced Pales­tinians sheltering in the city, penned in by the Egyptian border.

Later Thursday, the ministers were due to hold talks with US Sec­retary of State Antony Blinken who is visit­ing Egypt as part of his sixth tour of the region since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7. Blinken also had sepa­rate meetings with Egyp­tian President Abdel Fat­tah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss “ongoing ef­forts to protect Palestin­ian civilians and human­itarian workers in Gaza” and “secure an immedi­ate ceasefire that includes the release of hostages”, according to the state de­partment. Egypt is the main entry point for aid deliveries to Gaza and a key mediator in talks un­derway in Qatar to secure a six-week truce in the war that would allow hos­tages to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and increased aid deliveries to Gaza. The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out on October 7 after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, according to an AFP tally of official fig­ures. Militants also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes 130 remain in Gaza, includ­ing 33 who are presumed dead. Israel has waged a relentless offensive against Hamas that has killed nearly 32,000 peo­ple, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

