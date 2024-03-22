US envoy for strengthening Pak-US relationship

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the United States to Paki­stan Donald Blome yesterday stressed to strengthen the Pakistan-US relationship.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Pakistan-US Relations in the Con­text of Regional and Global Develop­ments,’ here, Ambassador Blome high­lighted the importance of establishing robust ties to strengthen the relation­ship even further.

He emphasized that economic devel­opment is the cornerstone of Pak-US re­lations with a renewed focus on ground­work to bolster ties and collaborate effectively towards fostering enhanced peace, prosperity, and regional stability.

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Stud­ies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the event. Other participants included former ambassadors and diplomats, heads of think-tanks, academics, practitioners, and area experts.

In his welcome remarks, Director Gen­eral ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood recalled the past patterns of the relation­ship and dilated on its current dynamics. He noted that the Pakistan-US relation­ship has been largely influenced by ex­ternal circumstances, encompassing re­gional and global developments.

“The thrust of bilateral cooperation has now shifted from security to a wid­er range of areas, reflecting changing priorities. While counter-terrorism re­mains important, the greater focus now includes trade, investment, energy, IT, environment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. This aligns with Pakistan’s pivot towards geo-eco­nomics and comprehensive human secu­rity,” he said.

Mahmood stressed the importance of revitalizing the relationship, with due imagination and ambition about the fu­ture prospects.

Following the comments, participants engaged in an interactive discussion that focused on a range of subjects -- includ­ing the situation in Afghanistan; peace, security and strategic stability in South Asia; conflict in Europe and the Middle East; developments in Asia-Pacific; and maritime security.