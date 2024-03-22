US envoy for strengthening Pak-US relationship

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Donald Blome yesterday stressed to strengthen the Pakistan-US relationship.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Pakistan-US Relations in the Context of Regional and Global Developments,’ here, Ambassador Blome highlighted the importance of establishing robust ties to strengthen the relationship even further.
He emphasized that economic development is the cornerstone of Pak-US relations with a renewed focus on groundwork to bolster ties and collaborate effectively towards fostering enhanced peace, prosperity, and regional stability.
The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the event. Other participants included former ambassadors and diplomats, heads of think-tanks, academics, practitioners, and area experts.
In his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood recalled the past patterns of the relationship and dilated on its current dynamics. He noted that the Pakistan-US relationship has been largely influenced by external circumstances, encompassing regional and global developments.
“The thrust of bilateral cooperation has now shifted from security to a wider range of areas, reflecting changing priorities. While counter-terrorism remains important, the greater focus now includes trade, investment, energy, IT, environment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. This aligns with Pakistan’s pivot towards geo-economics and comprehensive human security,” he said.
Mahmood stressed the importance of revitalizing the relationship, with due imagination and ambition about the future prospects.
Following the comments, participants engaged in an interactive discussion that focused on a range of subjects -- including the situation in Afghanistan; peace, security and strategic stability in South Asia; conflict in Europe and the Middle East; developments in Asia-Pacific; and maritime security.