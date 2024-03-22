Venezuela opposition denounces ‘brutal repression’ as elections loom

CARACAS - Vene­zuela’s opposition leader Ma­ria Corina Machado, disquali­fied by the state from seeking election in July, accused the regime Wednesday of “brutal repression” after the arrest of two aides officials say plotted to foment an uprising. “The regime of (President Nico­las) Maduro unleashes brutal repression against my cam­paign teams,” Machado, who polls show would beat the in­cumbent in a fair race, wrote on X. “These cowardly actions aim to close Venezuela’s path to change and freedom in peace and democracy,” she added. Machado has been barred from public office for 15 years by courts loyal to Maduro on charges of cor­ruption widely dismissed as spurious, and for supporting Western sanctions against the regime. In the latest as­sault on her presidential am­bitions, Venezuela’s attorney general on Wednesday ac­cused her and top aides of in­volvement in a plot to under­mine national stability. Tarek William Saab announced the arrest of Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernandez, senior officials in Machado’s Vente Venezuela political party, over these “destabilizing ac­tions.” The plan, Saab told reporters, had been to “rally the masses using labor and student unions to incentiv­ize a military wing” to lead an uprising and “generate desta­bilization in the country.”