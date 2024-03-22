Venezuela opposition denounces ‘brutal repression’ as elections loom

CARACAS - Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, disqualified by the state from seeking election in July, accused the regime Wednesday of “brutal repression” after the arrest of two aides officials say plotted to foment an uprising. “The regime of (President Nicolas) Maduro unleashes brutal repression against my campaign teams,” Machado, who polls show would beat the incumbent in a fair race, wrote on X. “These cowardly actions aim to close Venezuela’s path to change and freedom in peace and democracy,” she added. Machado has been barred from public office for 15 years by courts loyal to Maduro on charges of corruption widely dismissed as spurious, and for supporting Western sanctions against the regime. In the latest assault on her presidential ambitions, Venezuela’s attorney general on Wednesday accused her and top aides of involvement in a plot to undermine national stability. Tarek William Saab announced the arrest of Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernandez, senior officials in Machado’s Vente Venezuela political party, over these “destabilizing actions.” The plan, Saab told reporters, had been to “rally the masses using labor and student unions to incentivize a military wing” to lead an uprising and “generate destabilization in the country.”