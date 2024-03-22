Friday, March 22, 2024
World Forest Day observed in Sukkur

APP
March 22, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Speakers in an event said the suc­cess in promoting forestry could never be achieved without the public partici­pation. If every person de­cides to plant at least two saplings inside or outside his home, then not only en­vironmental pollution can be controlled within next 10 years but the increasing demand of wood can also be met. The Inter Global Human Development Soci­ety (IGHDS), organised an event to mark the World Forest Day here on Thurs­day. CEO, Dr Jamil Ahmed Shakeel while criticising the the forests department for adopting the zero toler­ance policy on illegal cut­ting of trees, stated that we should pledge on the World Forest Day to eliminate en­vironmental pollution and provide clean atmosphere to the coming generations. He said that trees not only provide us oxygen but also play important role in na­tional economy.

