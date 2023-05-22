1st flight carrying 316 Pakistani pilgrims arrives in Madinah

MADINAH MUNAWWARAH - The Hajj flight operation began as the first group of Pakistani pil­grims, comprising 316 individ­uals, started arriving in Saudi Arabia. The journey commenced with Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA) flight PK 773, which safely landed in Madinah Mun­awara on Sunday, marking the start of this sacred journey. Upon their arrival at the airport, the Pa­kistani pilgrims were warmly re­ceived by Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Somroo, Director Hajj, and other esteemed officials from the Pakistani Hajj Mission.

The dignitaries extended a heartfelt welcome to the pilgrims, ensuring their comfort and as­sistance throughout their sacred journey. In addition, the officials from the Pakistani Hajj Mission expressed their hospitality by distributing gifts and presenting bouquets to the pilgrims as a to­ken of their warm reception. The act of distributing these thought­ful gestures further added to the joyous atmosphere, creating a sense of appreciation and grati­tude among the arriving pilgrims.

Saudi Authorities extended their generosity by distributing gifts among the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims. During an interview with APP at Madinah Airport, the pilgrims conveyed their con­tentment regarding the facilities offered by the Pakistani and Sau­di authorities at the immigra­tion desk and for their transpor­tation. The pilgrims expressed their satisfaction, acknowledg­ing the efforts made by both au­thorities to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience throughout their journey. The pilgrims also expressed their deep appreciation for the ser­vices rendered by the Pakistani Moavineen (helpers) at Madinah Airport, as well as the valuable training programs offered by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.