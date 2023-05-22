23 police personnel get Rs6.1m for medical expenses

LAHORE - On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the police welfare management committee has given Rs 6.1 million to 23 personnel for medical expenses. DIG Welfare Pun­jab Police Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said that in the first meeting held this month, Rs 5.194 million were approved to pay the medical bills of 19 officials, while in the second meeting, Rs 948,000 were given to pay the medical bills of four officials. The said amount had been given to the officials of Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, Rawalpindi, Vehari and other districts for medical expenses. Ac­cording to the details, Rawalpindi sub-in­spector Mukhtar Hussain was given one million rupees for bone marrow trans­plant, Khanewal head constable Mu­hammad Ishaq was given Rs 1.5 million for daughter’s cancer treatment, while Kasur sub-inspector Jamal Naseer Khan and constable Majid Abbas were given Rs 500,000 each. In the same way, the rest of the officials have been sanctioned dif­ferent amounts of assistance according to their cases which they have received. The DIG said that meetings of the welfare management committee were being held regularly, and all possible relief was be­ing given to the officials by acting with­out delay on the requests coming from all over the province.