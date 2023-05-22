4 dacoits held, illegal arms recovered

FAISALABAD - The Buchiana police have claimed to arrest four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their pos­session.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.625-GB and nabbed four out­laws of a dacoit gang including Akram, etc. whereas their fifth accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The arrested accused were wanted to the police in a num­ber of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered il­legal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further inves­tigation was under progress, he added.

TRUCK DRIVER SHOT DEAD OVER RESISTANCE DURING ROBBERY

A truck driver was shot over resistance during a robbery in the area of Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercept­ed a truck and signaled its driver to stop near Jhumra Bypass but the truck driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the out­laws.

They opened fire and seriously injuries truck driver Umar (28) resident of Mianwali and es­caped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Al­lied Hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired amid inten­sive care treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investiga­tion for arrest of the culprits, the spokesman added.

9 GIRLS ABDUCTED FROM FAISALABAD

A many as 9 girls were abduct­ed from different parts of Fais­alabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Shams Bibi was kidnapped from Talian­wala while Iqra Mohsan was ab­ducted from Mansoorabad.