4 dacoits held, illegal arms recovered

FAISALABAD - The Buchiana police have claimed to arrest four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.625-GB and nabbed four outlaws of a dacoit gang including Akram, etc. whereas their fifth accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The arrested accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
TRUCK DRIVER SHOT DEAD OVER RESISTANCE DURING ROBBERY
A truck driver was shot over resistance during a robbery in the area of Jhumra police station.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted a truck and signaled its driver to stop near Jhumra Bypass but the truck driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the outlaws.
They opened fire and seriously injuries truck driver Umar (28) resident of Mianwali and escaped from the scene.
The injured was shifted to Allied Hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired amid intensive care treatment.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, the spokesman added.
9 GIRLS ABDUCTED FROM FAISALABAD
A many as 9 girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Shams Bibi was kidnapped from Talianwala while Iqra Mohsan was abducted from Mansoorabad.