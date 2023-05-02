5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tremors were felt in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted the region.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Chitral, Buner and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in the border area of Afghan-Tajikistan at a depth of 91km.

Earlier in January, Earthquake tremors of 5.6 intensity jolted Peshawar, Kohat and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 237km away from Chitral in the west. The depth of the earthquake was 190 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.6.