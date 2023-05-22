65 officers of various countries attend audit course

LAHORE - Performance Audit Wing (PAW) in Lahore con­ducted two courses: a two-day ECOSAI Online Course on “Financial Audit/Risk Based Audit” and a two-day course on “Impact Audit.” These cours­es aimed to enhance the analytical skills of 65 of­ficers from different SAIs, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Palestine, Qatar, Turkish Re­public of Northern Cyprus, Turkiye, and Pakistan. The ECOSAI Online Course focused on “Financial Audit/Risk Based Audit” and had 22 participants from eight SAIs. The course provided insights into the value addition of audits by evaluating the ef­fectiveness of risk management in IT and orga­nizational aspects, assessing project objectives, and identifying key risks early on. The Financial Audit course aimed to ensure compliance of fi­nancial statements with relevant financial re­porting and regulatory frameworks. Risk-based auditing allowed organizations to assess current risks and the effectiveness of existing controls. This course aimed to enhance the professional and organizational capacity of SAIs in conduct­ing financial and risk-based audits. The Impact Audit course aimed to measure and report on the positive and negative outcomes of initiatives while identifying areas for improvement. It pro­vided valuable insights into the effectiveness of programs, projects, or organizations on society, the environment, and the economy. Impact au­dits helped organizations improve performance and achieve their goals in a sustainable and re­sponsible manner. Participants were provided with digital lecture materials to facilitate their learning. A training evaluation form was distrib­uted to gather feedback from the officers, who expressed their increased knowledge and skill capacity in performance auditing.