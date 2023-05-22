809 persons held, 18 FIRs registered over violent protests in KP

Peshawar - As many as 809 people have been arrested on terrorism charges for violence during protests on May 9 across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Sunday.

According to a police report, a total of 18 FIRs of terrorism related against violent protests were also registered in the province under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It said among the 809 people arrested, five were nabbed in Peshawar region, four in Kohat region and three in Mardan region on terrorism charges. Besides 267 in Peshawar, 216 in Mardan, 114 people have been arrested in Kohat on other charges, the report added.

It also clarified that despite being nominated in the FIRs, no MPA s or MNAs were arrested so far.