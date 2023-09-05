9/5 attackers will be tried under existing laws, says PM Shehbaz

After the National Assembly passed a resolution to try the May 9 perpetrators under the military and anti-terrorism laws, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday made it clear that no new law was being introduced.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming, "The current army chief, General Asim Munir was transferred from the post of DG ISI in 2019. Because he highlighted the corruption of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's wife".

"I say this with full responsibility that when the current Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was DG ISI, he told Imran Khan that his wife was involved in corruption. He said this on the basis of facts," said PM Shehbaz.

PM Shehbaz added, "But obviously Imran got angry about it and he didn't like it. And the rest is history."

Speaking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s arrest warrant for Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed, "I was not aware of the arrest warrant issued by the accountability watchdog for Imran Khan".

Recalling the vandalism of May 9, the premier said that the amount of destruction that happened in the country had never been seen before.

He recounted the PTI era, saying, "Due to bogus cases, the entire opposition was put against the wall. But not a single pot was broken."

PM Shehbaz made it clear that he had no revenge in his heart, adding that those involved in the May 9 violence will be brought to book and held accountable.

Speaking about Mr Khan's foreign conspiracy narrative, PM Shehbaz said, "Imran lied, and planted the narrative of US conspiracy in people's minds".

"But today, phone calls are being made in the same country. Our foreign relations are destroyed," PM Shehbaz added.