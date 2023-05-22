Agriculture very important in uplift, prosperity of country: Governor

MULTAN - Governor Punjab, Engineer Mu­hammad Baligh Ur Rehman, said that the agriculture was very im­portant in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the production of crops could be enhanced by de­veloping the agricultural sector on modern lines and benefiting from research which will make our farmer prosperous and agro-related industries will also develop.

He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Kisan Mela’ held at Fort Qasim Bagh here on Sunday. A large num­ber of people including Kisan Mela organizers Dr. Muhammad Amjad Bukhari, ex Member of Assembly Sheikh Tahir Rashid, Faraz Ahmed Noon, representa­tives of agricultural companies and farmers’ organizations were present.

Governor Punjab further said that the government has launched many projects for the welfare of farmers, the support prices of wheat and cotton have been increased to pay farmers for their hard work.

Subsidy was being provided by the government on agriculture tools, machinery and fertilizers. He said that all the stakeholders have to work together to achieve the cotton production target for the stability of the country’s economy.

Governor said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always taken practical steps for the up­lift of agriculture and education sectors after coming to power because the prosperous farmer is the guarantor of the country’s development and prosperity.

Mr Baligh asked the agricul­ture department and the compa­nies associated with the agricul­ture sector to convince farmers towards modern methods of cultivation and provide timely awareness in this regard so that we could get better production of our crops like other countries of the world are developing in the agriculture sector.

150 stalls were set up by agri­cultural companies and various departments in Kisan Mela. Gov­ernor Punjab inspected the stalls of agricultural companies and appreciated their services for the development of agriculture and support to farmers.

He congratulated the organiz­ers for the successful organiza­tion of the fair. Governor Punjab also distributed shields at the end of the ceremony.