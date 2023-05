The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested 10 suspects including a woman while conducting operations in different cities.

According to the spokesperson of ANF, operations were conducted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Dera Ismail Khan and Quetta. More than 2.5 kg of heroin, 14.4 kg of opium and 4 kg of ice were recovered from the arrested suspects.

He said investigation has been started after registering cases against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act.