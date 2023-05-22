Army maintains dominance in National Games

QUETTA-Pakistan Army has maintained its dominance in the ongoing 34th National Games as they won the National Games shooting competition.

Army completely dominated the shooting competition as they bagged 17 gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals. Navy shooting team finished second with 14 gold medals while also winning 16 silver and 12 bronze medals. On the final day of the shooting competitions, Army won four and Navy won two gold medals.

Army Lt Col (R) Aamir Iqbal won the gold medal in men’s double trap. Mohammad Farrukh of Army won the silver while Aminullah of Navy won the bronze medal. In the double trap team event, Army won the gold medal, setting a new national record. The men’s 50m rifle 3rd position individual gold went to Navy’s Zeeshan Shakir, who also created a new national record with a score of 582.

In the three-position rifle team, Navy won gold, Army won silver and Air Force won bronze. Army’s Mohammad Shabbir won a gold medal in the 25m centre fire pistol. Shabbir also created a new national record with a total of 589 points. The team event of 25m centre fire pistol was also won by Army.

Pakistan Army has also won the gold medal in women’s football at the 34th National Games after beating Wapda 4-3. They were once 1-3 down in the game but then made an outstanding comeback to win the title. In the men’s football event, Pakistan Police clinched the title after beating PAF by 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, PTF in collaboration with Balochistan Tennis Association will be organizing the tennis event of the 34th National Games at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. The 8-day event will start today (Monday) and conclude on May 29, said PTF spokesman.

Elite players of the 10 leading provincial and departments team of the country, Wapda, Pak Army, PAF, Navy, HEC, KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad are participating in the event. The strength of men athletes is 39 along with 10 officials, while women athletes are 30 with seven officials.

The six events include men’s team and individual singles and doubles, women’s team and individual singles and doubles.