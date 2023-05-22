Audio leaks commission announces to make proceedings public

Judicial Commission conducting investigations into Audio leaks has announced that the proceedings will be made public and instructed the Attorney General to provide mobile phones and sims today.

According to details, the first meeting of the Judicial Inquiry Commission for audio leaks investigations was chaired by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

The commission’s meeting took place in the Supreme Court’s Chamber Court No. 7. Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar and Attorney General also participated in the meeting.

The Judicial Commission established its secretariat in the Supreme Court, while the Attorney General presented TORs and powers in the commission’s first meeting.

The Attorney General was also requested to provide a mobile phone and SIM card for the commission’s proceedings. Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that due to being the senior-most judge, he also has some constitutional responsibilities.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa asked which law the commission was formed under, to which the Attorney General informed that the commission was formed under the Judicial Inquiry Commission Act 2016.

The audio leak Judicial Commission has announced the proceedings will be made public and stated that if any sensitive matter arises, they will consider the request for on-camera proceedings. The commission’s proceedings will take place in the Islamabad Building of the Supreme Court.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that there are also two elderly women among those related to the inquiry, and if required, the commission can also go to Lahore for the proceedings.

While instructing the Attorney General to provide a mobile phone and SIM card for the commission, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa also established the scope of the inquiry commission and further postponed the proceedings until May 27.

It should be noted here that last week, the federal government formed the Judicial Commission on the matter of the alleged audio leaks.

Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar and Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq are also part of the commission. The commission will investigate the authenticity of the audio leaks and their impact on justice and judicial freedom.

The notification states that investigations will also be conducted into the alleged audio leaks related to former Chief Ministers and the current Supreme Court judge, and potential audio leaks related to the former Chief Justice.