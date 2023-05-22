Balochistan-A tedious voyage to promote tourism

QUETTA - Amidst incidents of terrorism and infiltration into the province, Balochistan is still emerging as a land of future tourism, taking great strides in this arena in recent years to reach this eagerly anticipated and laboriously won milestone. The concentrated approach adopted to explore the true potential of Balochistan’s tourism sector has begun to show results with transition from a former hotbed of conflicts to a popular destination for both domestic and international travelers. The visits of thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world and the country to participate in the centuries-old cave temple Hinglaj Mata festival at Lasbela district of Balochistan in the recent past was a definite indication of the confidence of visitors. For the first time in last 19 years, the province enjoyed the privilege of hosting 34th national games 2023, besides managing to peacefully organize PSL- eight exhibition cricket match at Bugti Stadium Quetta.