Balochistan-A tedious voyage to promote tourism

QUETTA - Amidst incidents of terror­ism and infiltration into the province, Balochistan is still emerging as a land of future tourism, taking great strides in this arena in recent years to reach this eagerly anticipated and la­boriously won milestone. The concentrated approach adopted to explore the true potential of Balochistan’s tourism sector has begun to show results with transi­tion from a former hotbed of conflicts to a popular destination for both domes­tic and international travel­ers. The visits of thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world and the country to participate in the centuries-old cave tem­ple Hinglaj Mata festival at Lasbela district of Balo­chistan in the recent past was a definite indication of the confidence of visitors. For the first time in last 19 years, the province enjoyed the privilege of hosting 34th national games 2023, besides managing to peace­fully organize PSL- eight exhibition cricket match at Bugti Stadium Quetta.