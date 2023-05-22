Balochistan govt to get NADRA’s services in execution of Health Card facility

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has inked an agreement with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to get services in the establishment of command center and a central management informa­tion system under the flagship programme of Health Card. The agreement was signed here Sunday between Chief Executive Of­ficers (CEO) Balochistan Health Card Pro­gram, Asadullah Kakar and NADRA’s Chief Projects Gohar Khan in the presence of Di­rector General Health Balochistan and CEO Federal Health Insurance. On the occasion, Chief Projects Gohar Khan said that under the agreement, NADRA would provide data verification and allied services to the pro­gram. He said that NADRA would help in providing a comprehensive Management In­formation System (MIS) in which all hospi­tals included in the panel would be linked to the NADRA database. The much trumpeted Balochistan Health Card programme has ex­pected to be executed soon as the people of Balochistan would avail free medical treat­ment facility. The provincial government had decided to launch Balochistan Health Card facility at the cost of Rs 5.914 billion, to provide health insurance facilities amount­ing to Rs 1 million to 1.875 million families. According to programme, the Computer­ized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the perma­nent residents of the province. The objec­tive of the program is to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expen­ditures. Currently, over 1.8 million families are settled in Balochistan and there will be 100 percent coverage under the initiative and the scheme would be funded by regular budget in the future.