During the military dictatorship, demands for the restoration of democracy become louder as enlightened citizens make sacrifices. Students’ education is affected, professionals put their careers at stake, and democracy-loving citizens suffer imprisonment, baton beatings, tear gas, and even loss of life.

However, when democracy is finally restored, elected representatives are chosen, trade unions are reinstated, and the judiciary is made independent, what happens then?

In Pakistan as a whole, and particularly in Sindh, elected representatives, with few exceptions, engage in enriching themselves or inflating their assets. They turn the elected house into a laughing stock by indulging in frivolous debates attacking their political rivals and rubber-stamping legislation to fulfill the wishes of their political masters. The ruling party makes government institutions subservient to serve its own interests. Consequently, the suffering of the nation begins and intensifies as the “Pakistani democratic version” progresses.

Leaders of the trade union in the Education department continually protest and agitate for salary increases, perks, and privileges for teachers. The teachers’ union in Sindh, in collusion with corrupt education officials, enables and encourages teacher absenteeism and misappropriation of budgets.

The poor are left to fend for themselves, resulting in rampant street crime, road robberies, and motorbike snatching, which have plagued the streets and towns of rural Sindh. Ghotki District and its adjacent areas have essentially been handed over to the dacoits. The people of Sindh are now experiencing the bitter fruits of democracy.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.