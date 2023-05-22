Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces departure from PTI

In another surprise move, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on Monday announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and reached out to his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) chief, to unite the country through politics.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain arrived at the Pakistan Muslim League House to meet Chaudhry Shujaat and expressed his belief that the country needed decent politics which should be a glue. He also stated that the family could be seen together in the future.

In response, Chaudhry Shujaat emphasised the importance of bringing Pakistan out of economic difficulties and condemned the events of May 9, calling for the family to walk together and bridge the rift created by the ego.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also revealed plans for seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the upcoming election and urged Parvez Elahi to bridge the split within the family.

Responding to a query on the future of Imran Khan, he said, there were lies there. He said the youth should realise it.