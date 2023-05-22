CS visits Ayub Stadium to review arrangements for 34th National games

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Sun­day visited the Ayub Sta­dium Quetta to review the arrangements made for the 34th National Games. The In­spector General Balochistan Police and Director General Sports also accompanied him on the occasion. While talking to media, the chief secretary said that arrange­ments made for the 34th na­tional sports are satisfactory. The provincial government, army and police have done a tremendous job in this con­nection, he said. The Chief Secretary said that seven thousand athletes were par­ticipating in the National Games and tomorrow would be the formal opening of the National Games. Earlier, the IGP while briefing the Chief Secretary Balochistan, said that organizing the National Games was no less than a challenge for which fool­proof security arrangements had been made. A large num­ber of Police officers and personnel are deployed in and around the sports com­plex, he added. “These are the beginnings, there will be more sports events in Balo­chistan, he hoped. The IGP further recalled that in order to keep eye on anti-peace el­ements, many places are be­ing monitored by CCTV and control room.