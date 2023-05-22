Dubious Decision

The Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) judgement regarding the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 is yet another step backwards in the attempts to grant rights to marginalised communities in Pakistan. The decision does not yet make the legislation invalid, since the judgement will be challenged in the Supreme Court by concerned stakeholders. However, the FSC decision illustrates a complete misreading of the law and a disregard for scientific evidence in terms of how gender is interpreted in modern society.

The key issue within the law, highlighted by religious parties and ultimately chosen as the reason for the FSC decision relates to the definitions of gender laid out within the act. From confusing Khwajasiras and eunuchs and using the terms interchangeably, to claiming that the transgender male and female subsets are against Islam—there is little in the way of evidence that the FSC has used to support its judgement. This alone merits a review by the SC.

As experts and activists have also pointed out, the decision also problematically opens up avenues for the JI-proposed Khunsa bill, which would allow for the government to form an inspection board that verifies the gender of a khwajasira before a change in national records.

The Khwajasira community is a key group within Pakistani society and needs protection from the state through legislation. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 was only the first step in making them equal citizens according to the law. Instead, it is troubling that the FSC decision and legislation proposals by the religious right instead pave the way to even criminalise the core identity of transgender persons and make it impossible for the community to move towards empowerment. The state must do better. The ball now lies in the SC—it must consider all evidence ignored by the FSC and protect the inalienable rights of the transgender community.