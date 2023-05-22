Embarrassment for Modi’s govt as key members stay away from G-20 Group meeting in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - With just few days left for the G-20 Working Group meet on Tourism in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Chi­na along with other key members would not attend the event as it is being held in the internationally rec­ognized disputed territory.

The Indian government an­nounced that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have not confirmed their attendance, indicating they too will skip the meeting, writes the Hindu, an Indian dai­ly on Sunday.

Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh briefed the me­dia in Delhi and said that out of G-20 member countries, Chi­na, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia had not confirmed their partic­ipation. Among other invited countries, Egypt had not regis­tered so far, Singh added.

China later said it won’t par­ticipate. “China is firmly op­posed to holding any kind of G-20 meetings in disputed ter­ritory, and will not attend such meetings,” the daily quoted Chi­nese Foreign Ministry spokes­person Wang Wenbin.

While China,Turkiye and Sau­di Arabia are G-20 members, Egypt is a special invitee this year. Several prominent Indi­an journalists including Rana Ayyub had raised questions over Modi’s government ploy.

The Modi’s government is try­ing to hoodwink the world by hosting an international event in IIOJK since the abolition of the special status of the former disputed area and amendment to Article 370 in August 2019, which drew international con­demnation. The Hindu further says that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are all members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooper­ation (OIC), that had been very critical of India’s changes in IIO­JK. UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Va­rennes, few days back, had also criticised the event being held in Srinagar as an effort to “nor­malise” human rights violations. He noted that human rights vi­olations had risen dramatically in IIOJK since 2019 after Indian government revoked the special status of the territory.

In a statement, he said, by holding a G20 meeting of the working group on tourism on 22nd of this month, the govern­ment of India was seeking to normalize what some have de­scribed as a military occupa­tion by instrumentalising a G20 meeting and portray an interna­tional ‘seal of approval’.

News 18, another Indian me­dia outlet, in its report said that the administration was making every effort to present a grand spectacle for the delegates ar­riving in IIOJK. In this connec­tion, various projects from the Srinagar Smart City initiative had been prioritised and imple­mented, ahead of the event.