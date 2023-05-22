Excise police arrest four alleged accused in KP

Peshawar - The Excise Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in three different operation conducted in Swabi and Charsadda, arrested four alleged suspects and recovered drugs and arms from their possession in the last 24 hours, spokesman of the Excise Department told media men here on Sunday.

He said that one Zubair son of Uzair, the wanted accused in a large quantity of drug smuggling case, was arrested from Lahore Tehsil of Swabi during a raid.

The accused was absconding for a year, the Excise spokesman said.

In another operation, Fayaz son of Taj Muhammad, the fugitive accused in the international smuggling case, was arrested during a raid from Tehsil Tangi, the Excise spokesman said.