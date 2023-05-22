Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Excise police arrest four alleged accused in KP

APP
May 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -    The Excise Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in three different operation conducted in Swabi and Charsadda, arrested four alleged suspects and recovered drugs and arms from their possession in the last 24 hours, spokesman of the Excise Department told media men here on Sunday.

He said that one Zubair son of Uzair, the wanted accused in a large quantity of drug smuggling case, was arrested from Lahore Tehsil of Swabi during a raid.

The accused was absconding for a year, the Excise spokesman said.

In another operation, Fayaz son of Taj Muhammad, the fugitive accused in the international smuggling case, was arrested during a raid from Tehsil Tangi, the Excise spokesman said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1684719987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023