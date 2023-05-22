Faizullah Kamoka parts ways with PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faizullah Kamoka became the latest person to leave the party in connection with the May 9 mayhem on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in the provincial capital of Punjab, Mr Kamoka, who was also PTI West Punjab president, said he had been a part of Pakistani politics for the past 30 years and loved his people sincerely and honestly.

He said, "I have been a member of the Punjab Assembly and represent the Faisalabad representatives of the party. My soul is satisfied that I have spent my time in politics honestly."

Mr Kamoka stressed that he had discharged all his party responsibilities with integrity. "I have always tried to protect this country as much as I can," he said. Political struggle should always be peaceful. I have taken this decision myself, and I am not in touch with anyone," Mr Kamoka added.

He said there was not a single FIR against him before the May 9 vandalism, adding that he had yet to decide whether he wanted to continue his career in politics or not.