FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027: Interested member associations sign bidding agreement

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 reached an important milestone as all the member associations that expressed interest in hosting the event have signed the bidding agreement, a document that ensures that the key principles of the bidding process are observed.

Four bids representing the same number of confederations remain in the race to host the 2027 edition of FIFA’s women’s showpiece tournament: 1. The Royal Belgian Football Association, the Royal Netherlands Football Association and the German Football Association (joint expression of interest), 2. The Brazilian Football Association, 3. The South African Football Association and 4. The U.S. Soccer Federation and the Mexican Football Association (joint expression of interest).

The FIFA will now dispatch the full set of bidding and hosting documents to the respective member associations and all of them will be invited to join a bid workshop and observer programme that will take place in August during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The bidding member associations will be required to submit their bids to FIFA by 8 December 2023. Following the submission of all bids, FIFA will conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits, before publishing its findings in a Bid Evaluation Report in May 2024.

The appointment of the host(s) is due to be made by the FIFA Congress via public voting on 17 May 2024. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 bidding process is the most robust and comprehensive in the history of the competition. Further details are available in the following overview document.