Foreign currency smuggling attempt foiled

Abbottabad - Excise Police Abbottabad on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency worth millions of rupees and confiscated the currency after arresting two accused.

According to the Excise Police sources, during a routine checking of vehicles at Hazara Motorway, Excise Inspector Naeem Khan stopped a car (ACZ-276) and searched the vehicle. The police recovered 24500 pounds worth 7.5 million in Pakistani rupees from the car.

The police arrested two accused red-handed including Haroon- ur-Rasheed son of Aishaq Khan, resident of district Khyber, and Faisal son of Akbar, resident of Haripur.

The Excise police confiscated the currency worth Rs7.5 million and the vehicle used in the smuggling of the foreign currency, registered a case under the foreign currency act and handed it over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.